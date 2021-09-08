Texans trading Bradley Roby to Saints

Getty Images

The Saints are making a move for a veteran cornerback before the start of the regular season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints have agreed to acquire Bradley Roby in a trade with the Texans. There’s no word on compensation coming back to Houston at this point.

Roby won’t be able to help the Saints against the Packers in Jacksonville this Sunday. He’s suspended for Week One as he finishes out a six-game ban for a performance-enhancing drug violation. He had 75 tackles, three interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the 20 games he played for the Texans over the last two seasons.

The Saints put Brian Poole on injured reserve and had Patrick Robinson retire this summer, which put them in the market for the cornerback help they hope Roby can begin to provide in Week Two.