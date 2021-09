Getty Images

Vikings right tackle Brian O'Neill has secured his future in Minnesota.

O’Neill, who was heading into the final season of his rookie contract, has signed a new deal, the team announced. There’s no immediate word on the terms of the contract.

The Vikings’ second-round draft pick in 2018, O’Neill started all 16 games last year.

At 25 years old, O’Neill should just be entering the prime of his career, and now the Vikings have ensured that he’ll spend his prime years in Minnesota.