Washington is finally down to eight possible names

Getty Images

Less than a month ago, the Washington Football Team said it didn’t have a list of eight final names. It apparently now does.

Owner Tanya Snyder, who is running the team during Daniel Snyder’s voluntary (unless it isn’t) break from day-to-day control due to the outcome of the investigation regarding years of workplace misconduct that happened on his watch, recently told Adam Schefter of ESPN that eight names have been identified.

They are, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the Red Hogs, Defenders, Armada, Presidents, Brigade, Commanders, Red Wolves, and Washington Football Team.

That’s the same list that appeared on an in-house video, prompting team president Jason Wright to claim that, no, those aren’t the eight finalists and that it was “just a selection of names that happened to show up” in the video.

It just so happened that those eight names from last month are the eight final names, regardless of whether they were or weren’t the final eight names a few weeks ago.

Don’t rule out WFT continuing to be the WFT. If they have a strong year (and they could), the name will become far more attractive. The threshold likely will be a return to the NFC Championship, a level the franchise hasn’t reached since 1991.