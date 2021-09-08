Zach Wilson named one of five Jets captains

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence was named a captain of the Jaguars in his rookie season and so has the quarterback taken one pick after him at the top of the draft.

Zach Wilson was announced as one of the five Jets captains for the 2021 season. Wilson will show off the “C” on his jersey against the Panthers in his regular season debut on Sunday.

In a deft bit of scheduling by the NFL, Wilson’s predecessor as the Jets starter and captain Sam Darnold will be the other quarterback in that game. However that game turns out, the Jets will be hoping that Wilson’s run with the team is a lot more fruitful.

Wide receiver Corey Davis joins Wilson as an offensive captain. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi and linebacker C.J. Mosley are defensive captains. Justin Hardee is the special teams captain for the AFC East club.