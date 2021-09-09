A.J. Brown practicing on Thursday

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said this week that he’s looking forward to the challenge of creating chemistry across the offense despite having a number of key players out of action for chunks of the summer and he’ll be able to work on that mission with wide receiver A.J. Brown on Thursday.

Brown did not participate in practice on Wednesday, which fell in line with much of the last few weeks as Brown has sat out of a number of sessions after an offseason that saw him have cleanup surgeries on both knees. According to multiple reports from Nashville, Brown is back on the field as the team continues preparing to face the Cardinals.

Missed practice time is nothing new for Brown as he often sat out sessions last season before taking the field come the weekend.

That may be the plan again this year and no one will mind his limited practice work as long as he produces the way he did in his first two seasons with the team.