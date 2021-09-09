Another day, another Deshaun Watson DNP

Getty Images

It’s quickly becoming a trend, and the trend is fulfilling all expectations.

Unless and until Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is traded, he will be a healthy scratch from both practices and games.

Watson appears again on the team’s injury report as not practicing for non-injury related reasons. Coach David Culley already has told reporters that Watson won’t play this weekend in the regular-season opener against the Jaguars.

Watson also presumably won’t be in the building when the Texans host Jacksonville. There’ nothing to be gained by having fans see Watson, given the various issues of recent months.

The window for trades closes on November 2.