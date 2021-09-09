Buccaneers elevate Jaydon Mickens, Andrew Adams for Thursday’s game

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have elevated a pair of practice squad players for tonight’s season-opening matchup against the Cowboys.

Tampa Bay announced receiver Jaydon Mickens and safety Andrew Adams are on the active roster for the Week One matchup. Both are standard practice squad elevations, which means they’ll be eligible for just one more promotion before they have to be placed on the 53-man roster in order to play.

Mickens appeared in 10 games last year for the Buccaneers, mainly serving as a returner. He averaged 6.2 yards on 16 punt returns and 24.3 yards on 14 kick returns. He also caught seven passes for 58 yards in 2020.

Adams just returned to the Buccaneers after spending the offseason with the Eagles. Philadelphia cut him when the team reduced its roster to 53 players. Adams appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs last year, playing 65 percent of the club’s special teams snaps.

Tampa Bay is down a safety for Thursday’s matchup, with Jordan Whitehead declared out with a hamstring injury.