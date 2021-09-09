Chiefs still unsure of Tyrann Mathieu’s status for Sunday vs. Browns

Getty Images

Three days ago, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he’s unsure whether safety Tyrann Mathieu can play on Sunday against the Browns. That hasn’t changed.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said today that Mathieu’s status is “up in the air” after his positive test for COVID-19.

Mathieu reportedly is vaccinated, which means he only needs to be asymptomatic and return two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 have to miss at least 10 days, but vaccinated players do not.

Spagnuolo said it’s more challenging to game plan without knowing whether Mathiue will play, but that the Chiefs have a Plan A if Mathieu plays and a Plan B if he doesn’t, and the Chiefs will need other guys to step up if it’s Plan B. Those other guys would include safeties Daniel Sorensen, Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts.