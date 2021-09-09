Curtis Samuel doesn’t practice on Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel‘s debut for the Washington Football Team doesn’t look like it is going to happen on Sunday.

Samuel left Wednesday’s practice after just a few minutes with what appeared to be further trouble from the groin injury that limited him throughout the summer. Samuel was ultimately listed as a non-participant in practice and he’s headed for the same listing on Thursday.

Reporters at Washington’s workout noted that Samuel was working with trainers on the side while the team was going through drills. After Wednesday’s practice, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said that the team will continue to monitor Samuel’s status but it doesn’t bode well for the game against the Chargers.

With a nod to how long Samuel has been dealing with the injury, Rivera was also asked if injured reserve is a possibility for the free agent acquisition. Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com, he didn’t want to speculate on that because he doesn’t “want anybody thinking that’s what we’re going to do.”

The longer Samuel is out, the more people will wonder if that’s what they should do.