Dan Campbell: We’ll have a plan for Trey Lance and we’ll be ready

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the 49ers on Sunday, which Garoppolo said himself on Wednesday. And No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance may not even be in uniform for the season opener against the Lions, as he’s still recovering from a chipped bone in his finger suffered in the final preseason game. Lance was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

But Detroit head coach Dan Campbell isn’t taking anything for granted. After the 49ers showed how they might use both quarterbacks in one game during the preseason, Campbell says his team is preparing as if Lance will see some action in Week One.

“I’m well aware of all of the games people play,” Campbell said, via Carlos Monarrez of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s very easy to sit a guy out and then when all of you leave, the media leaves, he’s out there. I’ve been around where a guy had a neck brace on and then everybody left and then he throws it off and he’s out there at practice.

“So, I’m well aware of those things. We have to prepare like he’s playing. We’ll have a plan for him and we’ll be ready.”

Even if it doesn’t seem like Lance will play — or do much if he does — the fact that the Lions have to spend some time thinking about and preparing for the possibility does give San Francisco a bit of a competitive advantage for the practice week.