Eddie Goldman day-to-day after tweaking knee

Bears head coach Matt Nagy gave an update on defensive tackle Eddie Goldman‘s health at his Thursday press conference.

Goldman did not practice on Wednesday and was listed with knee and ankle injuries. On Thursday, Nagy said the knee is the real issue for Goldman and that he tweaked it during Monday’s practice.

Nagy called Goldman day-to-day as it pertains to his availability for Sunday night’s game against the Rams. The coach added that he did not know if Goldman will take part in practice later in the day.

Goldman opted out last season, so it’s been a long time since he’s played in a regular season game. His practice status the next two days will likely determine whether that wait continues for another week.

Nagy said that linebackers Khalil Mack (groin) and Robert Quinn (back) are both expected to play after being limited on Wednesday.