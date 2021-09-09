Eddie Goldman remains out of practice, while Tashaun Gipson added to report

Getty Images

Bears coach Matt Nagy called Eddie Goldman “day to day” after the defensive tackle tweaked his knee Monday. But Thursday was not the day.

Goldman, who also has an ankle injury, remained out of practice a second consecutive day.

Goldman opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns. He missed part of training camp with the virus and then dealt with a back injury. Goldman played in the final preseason game, getting 10 snaps against the Titans.

The Bears added defensive back Tashaun Gipson (back) to the injury report as a limited participant.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (groin), linebacker Robert Quinn (back), receiver Darnell Mooney (back) and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder) remained limited.

The other seven players on the Bears’ injury report have practiced fully both days this week.