Isaiah Simmons: I’m not playing scared, or to not get stiff-armed by Derrick Henry

USA TODAY Sports

No defensive player wants to be included on an offensive player’s highlight reel — especially when it’s featuring Derrick Henry.

The Titans running back has continuously made defenders look silly with his stiff-arm. Henry made then-Bills cornerback Josh Norman his most infamous victim of 2020 on a play that didn’t even count because of a penalty. But Norman was far from the only one Henry took to the ground.

With the Cardinals facing the Titans to open the season, Arizona linebacker Isaiah Simmons said he’s not concerned with ending up on the wrong side of Henry’s open palm.

“I’m not playing scared, or to not get stiff-armed,” Simmons said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “I’m going out there to play ball. At the end of the day, he puts his cleats on just like me. Yeah, he does have that great ability, but I’m not going into the game worried about it, trying not to make a highlight.”

Simmons said he sees his job this week as ensuring Henry doesn’t get past the linebackers and into the defensive backs, where he can really be a problem to bring down.

“[We need to] keep him off of our secondary, of course,” Simmons said. “We see the monstrous stiff-arm he has, so try to keep him off our smaller guys as much as possible.”

After an offseason to recover and train, Henry should be plenty fresh for Sunday’s matchup. Time will tell if he’ll add another stiff-arm to his collection.