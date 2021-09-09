Jadeveon Clowney out of practice again, Browns expect to have him Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns practiced without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney again on Thursday.

Clowney missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness and remained out as the team continued preparing for the Chiefs. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Clowney tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday and defensive coordinator Joe Woods said Thursday that the team is planning to have him in the lineup on Sunday.

“He’s ill. He’ll be fine,” Woods said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I think last week just going through all the practices, we installed some things, so hopefully we get him back here in the next couple days.”

Clowney is expected to start on the opposite side of the defensive line from Myles Garrett. Takk McKinley and Joe Jackson are the other defensive ends in Cleveland.