Jaguars hire Kyle Caskey as quality control coach, name Carlos Polk assistant ST coordinator

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced a couple of changes to their coaching staff ahead of their season opener against the Texans.

They have hired Kyle Caskey as an offensive quality control coach and promoted Carlos Polk to assistant special teams coordinator. Polk had been with the team as an assistant special teams coach.

Caskey was working as an analyst with LSU, but spent the last two years as the running backs coach on the Lions staff with current Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Caskey worked for the Bengals for nine seasons before going to Detroit.

Polk has been a special teams coach for the Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Chargers and also played for the Cowboys and Chargers. He works with special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, who replaced Brian Schneider when Schneider stepped down earlier this year.