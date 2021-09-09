Jason Garrett: Saquon Barkley has done a great job getting back healthy and 100 percent

Getty Images

Saquon Barkley may not be a full participant in practice, but more signs are pointing toward the Giants running back playing in Sunday’s season opener against the Broncos.

New York listed Barkley as limited again for Thursday’s session, which was no change from the first official practice of the week. But before the team got on the field, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett expressed another reason for optimism.

“A lot of confidence in him as a player,” Garrett said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I think he’s done a great job to get himself back healthy and 100 percent.”

The Giants have not typically given a percentage to Barkley’s recovery, and the team has yet to definitively say he’s playing. There’s also no guarantee that if Barkley plays he’ll receive a full workload.

But it does sound like Garrett thinks that Barkley will be on the field in some form, saying the running back will “certainly get his opportunities.”

“Trust me, I was on the other side with this guy, and he’s one of those dynamic players, both in the running game and the passing game,” Garrett said. “He’s one of those players who can make a three-yard run and a four-yard run and a two-yard run or a one-yard run. And then he catches a screen and goes for 65 yards. We’ve lived that, trying to stop him. It’s great to have him on our side. We’ll try to give him opportunities.”

There were generally no changes on the Giants’ injury report from Wednesday to Thursday. Aside from Barkley remaining limited, tight end Evan Engram (calf) did not practice. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), linebacker Justin Hilliard (foot), cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), cornerback Josh Jackson (calf), tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot), defensive lineman Danny Shelton (neck), tight end Kaden Smith (knee), offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (ankle), and receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were all limited.