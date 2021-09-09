Joe Mixon: Zac Taylor wants to win, and we want to win for him

Getty Images

Zac Taylor is entering his third season as Bengals head coach. For a variety of reasons, Cincinnati has compiled a record of just 6-25-1 in his tenure.

But with quarterback Joe Burrow recovered after reconstructive knee surgery, there’s plenty of optimism coming out of Cincinnati. Running back Joe Mixon — who was named a captain for the first time this year — touted the good vibes, saying the team wants its head coach to be successful.

“There’s a lot of new faces, everybody has their different characteristics in them, but they all bring something positive to the table,” Mixon said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And I don’t feel like we have anybody that’s here to hurt the team. And we’re doing everything that we can to just be one. And to be honest, I feel like Zac’s done a great job with trying to change that.

“And I feel like everybody that’s been here and that’s been here now, everybody’s buying into what he’s preaching. And we know Zac wants to win and we want to win for Zac. So everything’s playing a part and it’s coming around. And I feel like now’s the time.”

Mixon hasn’t experienced a winning season with the Bengals since entering the league in 2017. And with the competition in the AFC North from Cleveland, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh, it’s going to be difficult for Cincinnati to get one this year.

But if the Bengals don’t show some significant improvement and get those wins for Taylor, there could be a coaching change coming.