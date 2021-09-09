Josh Allen, Mac Jones, Tom Brady have top three jerseys since August 1

Getty Images

Nobody moves merchandise like quarterbacks. Five quarterbacks have ruled jersey sales since training camps opened.

Fanatics has announced, dating back to August 1, the top-selling jerseys.

In first place, Bills quarterback and sure-fire MVP candidate Josh Allen. Next is rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who became the clear-cut starter eight days ago. Tom Brady, who had been No. 1 for most of the last 20 years, lands at No. 3.

Next comes Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The league has come a long way from the offseason dominance of former Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, who has returned to being gone and forgotten after his cup of decaf in Jacksonville. It’s all quarterbacks now, and it likely will continue to be quarterbacks throughout the season.