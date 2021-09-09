JuJu Smith-Schuster didn’t do the full milk-crate challenge, after all

Getty Images

Plenty of Steelers fans were horrified last week by the video of receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster doing the milk-crate challenge, an activity so dangerous that TikTok banned videos of people attempting it.

On Tuesday, Smith-Schuster told PFT that he didn’t really do the full milk-crate challenge.

“If you’re actually watching the video, I wasn’t all the way doing it through,” Smith-Schuster said. “That was something that I was just — my boys had my back. Let’s just say that.”

Smith-Schuster admitted that he was referring to the presence of spotters on each side of the pyramid of plastic crates. He also acknowledged that he didn’t do the full ascent and descent. He only did the portion the showed up in the video: a few steps down the backside.

The good news remains that JuJu didn’t get himself injured while doing the milk-crate challenge. The better news is that he knew not to even try to do the full thing. That should be the message to anyone/everyone else. Don’t do it.

The best news is that the fad seems to have faded as quickly as it arrived. If it ever bubbles up again, remember those three words.

Don’t do it.