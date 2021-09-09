Mac Jones: Tom Brady did a really, really good job; hopefully I can, too

Getty Images

There’s inherent pressure in being an NFL starting quarterback. But not many signal-callers have to follow the GOAT.

Even though it’s been a year since Tom Brady elected to leave the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers, the shadow of No. 12 still hangs over Gillette Stadium. So this year’s 15th overall pick Mac Jones knows he has some big shoes to fill as he becomes New England’s QB1.

“I think, obviously, he’s a great player,” Jones said this week, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “The word ‘standard’ kind of hit me there because we all want to play to that standard, ‘The Patriot Way.’ Really, it comes down to just doing your job, so as a quarterback that’s leading the people around me as best as I can and that’s also executing the plays.”

If Jones has thought much about what it would mean to be the Patriots’ next long-term starter after Brady, he didn’t say so.

“He definitely did a good job,” Jones said. “When I first got here just watching tape, I watched all the quarterbacks. So obviously he was on there and he did a really, really good job. Hopefully, I can do a good job too.”

Jones will take the first step in that process with Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.