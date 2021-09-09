Malik Hooker, Ke’Shawn Vaughn among inactives for tonight’s opener

Getty Images

The Cowboys won’t have right guard Zack Martin, who is on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive for the virus. The Bucs won’t have safety Jordan Whitehead, whom they ruled out Wednesday with a hamstring injury.

Both teams had every other player available to them otherwise.

The Cowboys made quarterback Will Grier, safety Malik Hooker, safety Israel Mukuamu, defensive end Azur Kamara, linebacker Luke Gifford, defensive end Chauncey Golston and wide receiver Noah Brown inactive for tonight’s season opener in Tampa.

Safety Chris Cooper, receiver Jaelon Darden, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, offensive lineman Nick Leverett, quarterback Kyle Trask and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn joined Whitehead on the Bucs’ inactive list.

As Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports, Tampa Bay has only six newcomers who were not part of last year’s Super Bowl team active tonight — four rookies, running back Giovani Bernard and cornerback Dee Delaney.