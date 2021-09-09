Quenton Nelson returns to practice; Carson Wentz remains a full participant

Getty Images

There’s some good news on the Colts injury front after the second practice day of the week.

Left guard Quenton Nelson (foot/back) was back on the field as a limited participant in the session. He did not participate on Wednesday. Nelson underwent foot surgery a day after quarterback Carson Wentz in August, but the back injury kept him out of Wednesday’s on-field work.

Wentz (foot) continues to be a full participant in practice, and appears highly likely to start the team’s season opener against the Seahawks.

Receiver Parris Campbell (Achilles) was upgraded from limited to full on Thursday, while defensive end Kemoko Turay (groin) was downgraded from limited to did not participate.

Otherwise, participation statuses did not change from Wednesday. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) did not practice, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) was limited, and guard Danny Pinter (foot) was limited.

Tight end Jack Doyle did not practice, but received a veteran’s rest day.