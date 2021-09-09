Rams restructure Tyler Higbee’s contract

Getty Images

The Rams need cap space in the worst way, and they got some much-needed relief Thursday.

The team restructured tight end Tyler Higbee‘s deal, freeing up $1.65 million in cap space, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reports. The Rams now have just over $2 million in cap space.

The Rams converted $2.475 million of Higbee’s base salary into a signing bonus, per Thiry.

Higbee, 28, was scheduled to make $3.5 million in base salary and count $7.475 million against the cap in 2021.

Higbee appeared in 15 games last season, catching 44 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.