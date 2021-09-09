Ravens create $2.63 million in cap room with two restructures

Getty Images

The Ravens created some much-needed cap room Thursday, restructuring the deals of two players.

The Ravens converted $1.51 million of Chuck Clark‘s salary into a signing bonus, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports. They converted $2.425 million of Justin Tucker‘s salary into a signing bonus.

The team created $2.63 million in space.

The Ravens now have $3.35 million in cap space.

Clark, 26, signed a three-year extension before the 2020 season. It was worth $15.3 million in new money with $10 million fully guaranteed.

He has started 28 games the past two seasons, making 102 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles and 13 pass breakups.

Tucker, 32, signed a four-year, $20 million contract extension with the Ravens before the 2019 season.

He has four Pro Bowls and four All-Pro honors in nine seasons.