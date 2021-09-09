Ravens fear Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards tore their ACLs at Thursday’s practice

Posted by Josh Alper on September 9, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens’ run of injuries in their offensive backfield reportedly continued at Thursday’s practice and they also had a key member of their defensive backfield go down during the session.

NFL Media reports that running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered “potentially significant” knee injuries. A follow-up noted that the team fears both players suffered torn ACLs. The Ravens cut practice short after the two players were knocked out.

Edwards’ injury follows J.K. Dobbins‘ torn ACL and Justice Hill‘s torn Achilles on the list of medical problems for Ravens backs. Ty'Son Williams and Trenton Cannon are on the active roster and the chances of Le'Veon Bell playing Monday would go up exponentially if the fear about the severity of his injury is realized.

Peters doesn’t have the same kind of company on the cornerback injury report, but his absence would be a major one against the Raiders on Monday and all the other opponents who won’t have to contend with him trying to thwart their passing games.

39 responses to “Ravens fear Marcus Peters, Gus Edwards tore their ACLs at Thursday’s practice

  4. I am a Brown’s fan but this is too bad, you never want to see this many key players get injured before the season starts.

  5. This sucks and I am not even a Ravens fan.
    Injuries are not cool, period.
    I hope they all get better ASAP.

  6. I don’t like to see players get injured. Not even when they play for a division rival.

    Let’s hold back the jokes on their most important “running back” staying healthy. LeVeon Bell is going to have to step in and step up, pronto.

  9. Amazing how quick the strength of your team turns into a disaster. How do 3 RB’s tear ACL’s in like 8 days?

  11. Wish them the best. Hate to hear that. Gonna be interesting considering the NFLPA bought into the 17 game season of greed the NFL wanted.

  18. Not a fan, but this sucks for any team.
    On the bright side, they own the record for preseason winning streak.

  20. The Not For Long league is all about the injuries and roster depth which change eveything on a weekly basis.

  22. The Ravens are snake bitten and now we will see how good of a coach Harbaugh is. Belichick won 7 games with the most covid opt outs and a broken QB.

  24. I feel your pain Balt…when Bush and DuPree went down last year with ACL tears it was brutal.

  25. Pride comes before the fall.

    Baltimore can’t afford Murray. Murray refused the paycut in New Orleans and New Orleans is cash strapped since the Bensons don’t own anything else.

    Cash flow problem.

  28. touchback6 says:
    September 9, 2021 at 4:27 pm
    Pride comes before the fall.

    Baltimore can’t afford Murray. Murray refused the paycut in New Orleans and New Orleans is cash strapped since the Bensons don’t own anything else.

    Cash flow problem.
    ——————————————————————————————-
    No , you’re wrong . The issue isn’t cash flow it the salary cap . Just so you know , Gayle Benson according to Forbes is ranked 8th on the list of wealthiest NFL owners with a net worth of $3.4 billion . Don’t think cash flow is a problem , lol .

  29. If you believe in the passing of Lamar Jackson then this is his opportunity to show it.
    If you doubt him, these injuries will cause the team to change direction for the future.
    Either way it will be intersting to watch the necessary innovation on offense.

  30. Did the bring trainers from that CFL team that had everyone tear one in a single day?? I’m seriously this is like the worst Joo Joo before a season ever. Did a black cat roll around in the locker room too and they just discovered they technically walk out under a ladder or something? If I was a Baltimore fan and not a Lions fan with Zero hope this would’ve ruined my day.

  34. Not a Ravens Fan. Some bad injuries for the Ravens already this season. I will say at least it is happening Now, and not the week before the Super Bowl. At least they have time to adjust.

  38. Horrible. At some point one has to look at the strength and conditioning coaches. Could just be bad luck, but the top teams don’t seem to have this kind of “bad luck”.

