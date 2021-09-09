Ravens lose Marcus Peters to torn ACL

Getty Images

The Ravens will be without cornerback Marcus Peters for the entire 2021 season.

Tests confirmed that Peters tore his ACL at practice today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It’s a big loss for the Ravens, who were counting on Peters being a starter in their secondary and one of their defensive leaders this season. With a $10 million cap hit, Peters is also one of the Ravens’ most expensive players.

Just days before the start of the season, there aren’t a lot of good options available for bringing in a good veteran cornerback. This is a loss that the Ravens will have a hard time recovering from.