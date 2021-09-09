Sean Murphy-Bunting out with an elbow injury

Getty Images

The replay of the first quarter injury was not pretty: Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting got his arm pinned in between Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb and teammate Antoine Winfield Jr.

Lamb scored a 22-yard touchdown, and to add injury to insult, Murphy-Bunting won’t return.

The Bucs ruled him out with an elbow injury.

Ross Cockrell has entered the game as the nickel corner.

The Bucs have allowed 141 yards, including 131 passing yards by Dak Prescott.

The teams are tied 7-7 early in the second quarter.