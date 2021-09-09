Someone made a huge bet on Ezekiel Elliott to score a touchdown

Getty Images

Legalized betting allows all sorts of wagers to be made. Someone made a gigantic wager on one very specific proposition for tonight’s season-opening game.

A wager was placed in the amount of $75,000 with DraftKings on Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott scoring a touchdown tonight. If he does, the wager will pay more than $140,000.

However it plays out, that person is about to be very nervous for the next few hours. Either Zeke will score, and more than $140,000 will come that gambler’s way. Or he won’t, and it’s $75,000 grand down the tubes.

There’s a good chance that the person who made the bet has a lot more where that came from.