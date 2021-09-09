Steelers, T.J. Watt agree to deal

Getty Images

Just three days before the start of the season, the Steelers and pass rusher T.J. Watt have finally agreed to a new contract.

It’s a four-year extension worth $112 million and $80 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Whether Watt’s contract situation would be resolved had been a significant issue facing the Steelers for the entire offseason. Watt refused to practice during training camp and refused to participate in the preseason until he got his new deal. He finally got it in time for the regular season.

The 26-year-old Watt has been a first-team All-Pro each of the last two years and was the NFL sacks leader last season. Now the Steelers have ensured that they’ll have his services for years to come.