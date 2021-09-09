Stefon Diggs admits he “became a bad teammate” when he wanted to leave Minnesota

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is heading into his second year in Buffalo after five years in Minnesota, and in talking about his journey this week, he admitted that things turned bad at the end of his tenure with the Vikings.

Diggs acknowledged that it was fair to call him a bad teammate late in his time in Minnesota, before the Vikings traded him to the Bills in March of 2020.

“Coming from my old team — I hate talking about old stuff — but up to me wanting to leave and go to another place, I was a good teammate,” Diggs said. “It wasn’t until I wanted to do something else is when I became a bad teammate. So as far as when things are going good, it’s all good until it’s not good. So for me, even then, I always tried to play with a chip on my shoulder and lead my team the best way I know how. Coming here I had a fresh start. It was fair for people to make their assumptions or their assessments from the outside looking in. That’s fair. I just look at it as, when I get there I’ll show them who I am and we’ll go from there. As far as my new chapter with my new team, things are going pretty good.”

Diggs seems happier in Buffalo in part because Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense can utilize his talents better than Kirk Cousins and the Vikings’ offense could. Diggs had career highs in catches (127) and yards (1,535) last season, leading the league in both categories. If he can keep that up, everyone in Buffalo will consider Diggs a very good teammate.