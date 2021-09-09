Taylor Decker out of practice with a finger injury

Getty Images

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker is moving in the wrong direction on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers.

Decker was listed as limited by a finger injury in Wednesday’s practice and reporters at Thursday’s practice noted that he was nowhere to be seen during the portion of the practice open to the media. His status will surely come up during head coach Dan Campbell’s press conference on Friday morning.

First-round pick Penei Sewell is set to start at right tackle and the Lions only have one backup tackle on the 53-man roster. Matt Nelson, who moved from defensive line to offensive line as a rookie, appeared in 16 games last season and made one start.

The Lions line would be in for a tough day against the 49ers front at 100 percent, so losing Decker would be a big blow to their hopes of opening with a win.