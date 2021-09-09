Tom Brady voices Bucs hype video: “Every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now.”

Getty Images

The NFL season kicks off tonight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their defense of the Lombardi Trophy at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is used to that position as he’s had six previous title defense seasons under his belt. As his seventh title defense and the Buccaneers’ second gets set to begin Thursday night, the Buccaneers released a “hype” video with Brady narrating the production.

“Take a moment and reflect,” Brady begins over highlights from last season. “Last February in this stadium, something special happened. Tonight is the encore. After a moment that Tampa Bay will never forget, a championship that the world can never take away, the journey of this team isn’t over. Tonight, we turn the page. We may be champions, but once again we suit up as the unproven.

The video then turns to acknowledge the fans who are returning in much larger numbers to stadiums, including Raymond James Stadium, as the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

Last year’s effort won’t be enough, so we need something we didn’t have last time,” Brady says over a shot of fans. “With our crew at out back, our strength is unmatched. So whoever you are, know this. There’s no fight you can bring, there’s no hell you can raise that’s greater than all that we’ve been through together. After all, every great story deserves a sequel. And ours begins right now.”

Cowboys at Buccaneers kicks off the 2021 campaign tonight at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.