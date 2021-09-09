WFT can’t get its story straight on whether it has narrowed list of names to eight

Getty Images

With so much going on currently in the NFL, whether and to what extent the Washington Football Team has narrowed its list of potential permanent names to eight ranks fairly low on the list of priorities. But we also need to be complete, and accurate.

Unlike the Washington Football Team, which seems to be all over the place on whether it has or hasn’t reduced its list of potential names to eight.

Last month, an in-house video seemed to narrow the list to eight. Team president Jason Wright said that the list hasn’t been reduced to eight.

Then, appearing this week on a podcast with Adam Schefter, owner Tanya Snyder said that the list has been narrowed to eight, and she identified the same eight names that appeared in the video.

Then, the Washington Football Team asked Schefter to clarify that, no, there is not a list of eight finalists.

Maybe there’s some next-level stuff going on here. Maybe this is part of some effort to use disarray to generate interest. Or maybe it’s just an example of some old-school, deep-rooted dysfunction.

Regardless, I think the team itself will be pretty good this year. I’ve got them winning the division again. I’ve said for a while that, if they cross paths with the Bucs again in the playoffs, they could have the formula to beat them.

And if the Washington Football Team makes some real noise this season, the right move could be to keep current name in place.

The Washington Football Team.