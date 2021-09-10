49ers gain cap room by restructuring Jimmie Ward’s contract

Getty Images

A number of NFL teams have been working to create cap space for the regular season by restructuring contracts of their current players recently and the 49ers are on that list.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured safety Jimmie Ward‘s deal.

Ward was set to make a base salary of $8.4 million with a cap hit of just over $10.9 million this season. The team converted most of the base salary into a signing bonus, which freed up about $5.85 million in cap space. Ward is signed through next season with one void year at the end of his contract.

Ward had 73 tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games for the Niners last season. This will be his eighth year with the team.