Bradley Chubb questionable for Week One

After the week of practice, it’s going to take a little more time before the Broncos know whether or not edge rusher Bradley Chubb can play in the season opener against the Giants.

Head coach Vic Fangio told reporters in his Friday press conference that Chubb will be listed as questionable and will be a game-day decision.

Fangio said Chubb is unlikely to be 100 percent, but whether or not he plays will be “a decision based upon how much he can do.”

Chubb did not participate in Wednesday’s practice but was limited on Thursday. Fangio said Chubb did “just a little bit” during Friday’s session.

While Chubb had ankle surgery in May, this injury is to the opposite ankle. The injury occurred in one of the club’s late-August practices.

Tight end Noah Fant (knee) was limited in Wednesday’s practice, but was full on Thursday. Fangio said Fant is set to play on Sunday.