Brandon Staley “optimistic” Austin Ekeler will play on Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like Austin Ekeler will play in the Chargers’ season opener against Washington.

Ekeler (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday or Thursday’s practice. But he was limited on Friday and Los Angeles has listed him as questionable.

“He looked good out there,” head coach Brandon Staley said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Optimistic for sure.”

The Chargers’ injury report is otherwise pretty clean.

Defensive back Trey Marshall (ankle) did not practice all week and is out for the contest. Offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (groin) and fullback Gabe Nabers (knee) both practiced in full all week and do not have an injury status for Sunday.