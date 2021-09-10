Bruce Arians: Dak Prescott was great in return from injury, a shame he had to play Tom Brady

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 10, 2021, 10:07 AM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians thinks his team faced one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL on Thursday night. But he thinks the very best quarterback in the NFL was leading his own team.

Arians praised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his performance in his first game since a severe ankle injury ended his 2020 season 11 months ago. But Arians then noted that even Prescott’s heroics were not enough to topple Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“I’ve known Dak a long time and have so much respect for him as a person and a man,” Arians said. “He’s a tremendous football player and tremendous leader. It’s a shame he had to play Brady.”

Arians said that for as well as Prescott performed against the Buccaneers’ defense, they were always confident Brady would lead them to victory.

“There was no doubt we were gonna go win the game with him,” Arians said.

It was a great quarterback matchup for the first game of the 2021 season, and it was the greatest quarterback who won it.

30 responses to “Bruce Arians: Dak Prescott was great in return from injury, a shame he had to play Tom Brady

  3. Great coaches acknowledge when they’re riding a championship horse and don’t pretend it’s all about them

  4. Shame? More like Dallas had to play the ref who decided not to throw the flag on the Offensive P.I. non call because that’s how you won.

  5. Brady is the one reason on the Bucs side that they aren’t 0 and 1 right now. Brady clearly outperformed Dam even with the 2 picks. Dak was pretty good though. Surprised me actually.

  8. Take a look at the stats. Cowboys blasted the Bucs. An over-the-hill kicker blew it for the Cowboys.

  9. Matt Giaquinto says:
    September 10, 2021 at 10:15 am
    Shame? More like Dallas had to play the ref who decided not to throw the flag on the Offensive P.I. non call because that’s how you won.

    blame the refs and ignore the missed FGs

  10. Brady is now the oldest qb ever to start and win a game (he passed Testaverde last night for that record). The way stats are counted for the NFL, he’s now also the oldest qb ever to record a win. Assuming he plays in the Rams game in two weeks, he will then: (1) pass Jerry Rice to hold the record for the most games played by a non-kicker; and (2) pass Vinnie Testaverde to become the tenth-oldest person ever to play.

  12. Dak outplayed the GOAT. Dak’s only int came on a spot on pass in traffic that CD should of caught.
    Boys D let them down in the end and had that possible OPI not been called if the teams were reversed, I doubt BUCS fans would be shrugging it off today. Both offenses played well, but if that’s the Bucs D this season, they’re in trouble. They didn’t stop the run, Dallas didn’t even try to run. Dak was passing at will and they could not stop him. Fun to watch though.

  13. Dak looked great, but the only reason that game was close was the turnovers. Dallas looks like it still has issues on D.

  14. The GOAT is the GOAT for a lot of reasons. Last night was just what you can expect of him. As for all the Cowboy’s fans whining about the supposed missed offensive pass interference (it wasn’t), if the officials had called holding on the Cowboys every time they held Vea, the Cowboys offense would have been shut down all game.

  17. theimmaculatedeception says:
    September 10, 2021 at 10:35 am
    Dak outplayed Tompa Tom. Check the numbers

    Yeah he had 25 more passing yards, THATS IT!
    this is the problem with “look at the numbers” how was Dak at converting those red zone trips into TDS?

    But if you want to “look at the numbers” who had more TDS? Brady
    who came away with more red zone TDS, Brady

    but yeah Dak out played him. “look at the numbers”

  18. Call the offensive holding on JPP but don’t throw the flag on the offensive pass interference that’s what’s a shame Mr Red Cap !

  19. Look at the scoreboard. Those are the numbers that count. Brady is the GOAT, Prescott is a very good QB.

  23. Wait ’til the Bucs run game gets going. For Brady it’s like a senior citizen retiring to The Villages with all the amenities

  24. I hate Dallas and had both Brady and CG playing in fantasy, but that was OPI any way you cut it. Regardless, had the kicker been on point it wouldn’t have mattered.

  25. Dak played well and deserved his mega deal. Get rid of Dak, save money, start Dalton. Remember that, idiots?

  26. Put things in perspective the two picks Brady had were the Hail Mary play and a mishandled screen pass both not his fault so otherwise, he was 32/48 for 379 yards and 4 touchdowns!

  27. wintercoates87 says:
    September 10, 2021 at 10:30 am

    Dak outplayed the GOAT. Dak’s only int came on a spot on pass in traffic that CD should of caught. …

    =======================

    The same could be said about Brady’s two picks. On the first pick, Fournette should have caught that pass, which (unlike Dak’s int) was placed so that it would have been uncatchable by any defender, unless and until Fournette popped it up in the air. The second int Brady threw was right at the end of the half, where an int did no damage, and there was a decent chance the ball could be caught for a Bucs TD. That’s called situational football, and was the smart play.

    Think of this: At the end of the game, Brady threw three passes out of bounds to run time off the clock as safely as possible. He obviously didn’t care about the hit those passes might have had on his stats – he is all about the W and only the W.

  28. The 2 picks Brady threw could have been zero. A Hail Mary (for all you “2 yard Tom” stooges out there, it looked pretty good along with all the other throws he made that you could hang laundry on) and the one right on the money that slipped off of Fournette’s fingers.

    Yes they’ll count in the final stats but anyone who watched last night knows who the good QB was and who the great QB was.

  30. The Cowboys definitely lost this game, but the reality is that the kicker missed 2 gimmes. Perhaps Brady leads them to victory anyway if those were made, but in terms of the play on the field, Prescott did outplay him & was more critical to the team’s success. Brady does also have the ‘intangibles’ which should never be discounted – like the affection of umpires that turn their head the other way on intentional grounding and/or PI.

