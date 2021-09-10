Cardinals place Antoine Wesley on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals listed receiver Antoine Wesley on their injury report with an illness. That illness is COVID-19.

Wesley tested positive for the virus, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports, and the Cardinals have placed Wesley on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

The Cardinals signed Wesley on May 21, reuniting him with Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury was the head coach at Texas Tech when Wesley was there.

Wesley entered the league in 2019 with the Ravens as a college free agent. He spent that season on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Wesley missed last season on injured reserve with a shoulder issue.

He caught 98 passes for 1,547 yards with nine touchdowns at Texas Tech.