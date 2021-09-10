Chris Godwin grateful for chance to redeem himself

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin looked like he was on his way to a touchdown that would put his club up two scores with five minutes, but he never made it to the end zone.

A hit from Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis jarred the ball loose and the Cowboys recovered to set up a drive that ended with Greg Zuerlein‘s go-ahead field goal with 1:24 left to play in the game. That left enough time for Tom Brady to lead the Bucs back and Godwin got to have a hand in that effort.

Godwin caught a 24-yard pass from Brady to put the Bucs on the 18-yard-line and Ryan Succop hit a game-winning field goal a few plays later. That ensured Godwin’s fumble would be an afterthought rather than a reason for blame in a loss.

“I’m grateful I had the opportunity to redeem myself,” Godwin said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today.

Some argued that Godwin committed offensive pass interference on the play, but Godwin said it “was a little hand-fighting on both parts” and Lewis called it a “toss-up” while adding that “we can’t put it in the refs’ hands” when asked about the play after the game.