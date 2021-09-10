Colts, Nyheim Hines agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Getty Images

The Colts have locked up one of their key players just before they start the season on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis and running back Nyheim Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension with $12 million guaranteed. Hines is now under contract through 2024.

With the deal, Hines becomes one of the league’s highest-paid running backs.

Though he technically is not the Colts’ lead back, he is one of their most important contributors. He led the team last year with 63 receptions and was second on the club with 862 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns. He also averaged 10.0 yards on 30 punt returns and 23.3 yards on three kick returns.

The Colts have 2020 second-round pick Jonathan Taylor as their featured back after he rushed for 1,169 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. Marlon Mack also returns this year at the position after he tore his Achilles in Week One last year.