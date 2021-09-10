Dan Campbell declines to address “Internet rumors” regarding D’Andre Swift

USA TODAY Sports

Rumors ran rampant on Thursday regarding Lions running back D'Andre Swift. We ignored them until something official emerged.

On Friday, something did. A reporter asked coach Dan Campbell about the situation. Here’s what he said: “That’s just Internet rumors I don’t feel I need to comment on right now.” Campbell then was asked whether the Swift is under investigation. “Not to my knowledge,” Campbell said.

The “investigation” relates to an open homicide probe in Philadelphia. Rumors posted online have linked Swift to the situation. Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, “extensive reporting on the situation” has occurred over since Wednesday.

“Philadelphia Police have declined to comment,” Garafolo said. “Sources have indicated D’Andre Swift is not under investigation. There is an open [homicide] case. But again, no indication Swift is a suspect.”

That never stops the online world from churning. On Thursday, the Philadelphia police department posted a tweet that possibly refers to the situation. For now, there’s nothing there. If something emerges, we’ll address it here.