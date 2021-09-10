Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Texans

Getty Images

After trading Bradley Roby to the Saints, the Texans are on the hunt for some depth at cornerback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Houston is bringing in veteran Dre Kirkpatrick for a visit.

Kirkpatrick spent last season with the Cardinals after eight years with Cincinnati. He appeared in 14 games, starting 11. The corner recorded seven pass breakups, three interceptions, and 56 total tackles.

Kirkpatrick has previously visited with the 49ers, Saints, and Patriots over the offseason.

Originally a first-round pick in the 2012 draft, Kirkpatrick has appeared in 113 career games with 78 starts. He has 72 passes defensed and 13 interceptions in nine seasons.