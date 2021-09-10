Eddie Goldman doubtful for Bears on Sunday night

Getty Images

It looks like the wait for defensive tackle Eddie Goldman‘s return to the Bears lineup will last at least one more week.

Goldman hurt his knee on Monday and missed practice for the third straight day Friday. The Bears have listed him as doubtful for Sunday night’s game against the Rams, so it will be no surprise if Saturday brings word that Goldman will be staying in Chicago rather than making the trip to Los Angeles.

Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson, and Khyiris Tonga are the other defensive linemen on the Bears’ 53-man roster. They have Margus Hunt, Damion Square, and Sam Kamara on the practice squad.

Goldman was the only player out of practice on Friday and the only player listed as doubtful. Linebackers Khalil Mack (groin), Robert Quinn (back), and Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder); defensive backs Tashaun Gipson (back), Deon Bush (shoulder), and Eddie Jackson (ankle); wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back); and long snapper Pat Scales (ankle) are all listed as questionable.