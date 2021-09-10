Evan Engram ruled out for Week One

Getty Images

It looks like the Giants are going to have running back Saquon Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but tight end Evan Engram won’t be making his regular season debut this weekend.

Engram hurt his calf in the team’s final preseason game and has been out of practice all this week, so it didn’t come as a great surprise when he was ruled out on the team’s injury report. Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster and the team has three others on the practice squad.

Barkley was listed as questionable after his third straight limited practice. Head coach Joe Judge said before practice that getting through the session without setbacks to the knee was the final hurdle for the running back to clear in his return from a torn ACL. There’s been no word that he suffered one, so it seems likely he’ll be in the lineup against Denver.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson is also listed as questionable. He’s been dealing with an ankle injury.