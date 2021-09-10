Jamison Crowder out, Keelan Cole game-time decision for Week One

Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be without at least one key receiver for his debut with a possibility for a second.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in his Friday press conference that Jamison Crowder will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday’s season opener against the Panthers. Saleh also said that Keelan Cole (knee) will go “down to the wire” as a game-time decision.

Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3.

Cole first appeared on the injury report Thursday this week as a limited participant.

Crowder caught 59 passes for 699 yards with six touchdowns for the Jets last season, leading the team in all three categories. Cole is in his first season with New York after spending his first four years with Jacksonville. He recorded 55 receptions for 642 yards with five TDs in 2020.