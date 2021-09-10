John Harbaugh: Latavius Murray’s style fits what we do

Getty Images

After a series of injuries at running back, the Ravens have some work to do to figure out how to best proceed at the position for Monday’s season opener against the Raiders.

The team officially announced the signing of Latavius Murray on Friday, with head coach John Harbaugh saying that the former Saint is a “great fit.”

“His style fits what we do,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “You’ve seen our offense, I think you can picture him pretty easily in that offense.”

Beyond Murray, the Ravens currently have Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon on the active roster along with Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman on the practice squad. Harbaugh talked about needing to find the right combination of making sure the players are in “football shape” while also picking up necessary elements of the playbook to be effective in Week One.

“Murray came in, he’s been in training camp. He’s in shape. I just saw him — he’s in great shape, he’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “Le’Veon’s been in great shape, but he’s got to get his sea legs a little bit, football-wise. But he looked good yesterday at practice. Freeman was in camp, so he’s in shape. So football shape does mean something.

“Now, we’ve got to get them up to speed with the playbook. So what can they take into the game Monday night? That’s what we’ve got to figure out in the next two practices over the next couple days, is what different guys can handle during the game and just make a specific game plan for what they’re ready for and merge it into our plan for the game and playing the game.”

After losing J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL and Justice Hill to an Achilles injury, Gus Edwards tore his ACL in practice on Thursday.