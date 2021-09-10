Justin Reid named first NFLPA Community MVP of the season

Getty Images

Texans safety Justin Reid has been named the NFLPA’s Community MVP for the first week of the regular season.

Reid is being recognized for his work to help communities in his home state of Louisiana rebuild after being damaged by Hurricane Ida last month. Reid raised $10,000 and worked to put together a relief effort at NRG Stadium in Houston. Reid and other Texans players greeted donors bringing non-perishable food, bottled water, toiletries, pet food, diapers, toiletries and other household staples that were then loaded into two 18-wheelers for the trip to Louisiana.

“It is an honor to be named the NFLPA Community MVP for this week,” Reid said in a statement. “I do not do anything for recognition; I’m strictly doing what I believe I am called to do. To much is given, much is required. Louisiana is my home, and my heart was broken after talking to family members and seeing images of the devastation in the news.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Reid’s foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of his work. He’ll also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season along with the other weekly recipients.