La’el Collins’s agent is “extremely disappointed” with league’s handling of his suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on September 10, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The NFL and the Cowboys have announced that Cowboys tackle La'el Collins has been suspended five games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Collins’s agent, Peter Schaffer, insists that the appeal process isn’t final and should not have been disclosed.

“We are extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter from trampling on Mr. Collins rights to prematurely releasing the information knowing a timely appeal was filed to intentionally misleading the court at the hearing,” Schaffer said in a statement. “The extent and effort the NFL went to to accomplish its ends is appalling.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media has said that it’s his understanding that Collins was suspended for missing drug tests. “Essentially, failure to appear,” Rapoport tweeted.

However, the policy does not permit a suspension for mere “failure to appear.” The language adopted in 2020 allows a suspension only for a fourth or subsequent instance of “failure to cooperate with testing or clinical care.”

An arbitrator has ruled against Collins, but Schaffer has filed another appeal. Based on Schaffer’s statement, it appears that Collins among other things takes issue regarding the manner in which the league presented the evidence.

Thus, even though the NFL apparently considers the matter to be over, it isn’t.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “La’el Collins’s agent is “extremely disappointed” with league’s handling of his suspension

  1. well he either failed to appear 4 times or the arbitrator would have ruled for him, or so it would appear.
    this is rogers world though, we just pay to live in it

  2. Well based off the info we have it seems he missed 4 or more tests but didnt like the reason the nfl presented as to why he missed the tests.

  4. The legal document outlining previously negotiated terms and conditions for employment, the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), gives the authority for disciplinary action. Rulings of the Impartial Arbitrator shall upon their issuance be final and binding upon all parties.

    It seems the request for the arbitration was made. Then, the arbiter heard the matter and ruled for the NFL. The NFL has a right to announce the suspension. There is nothing in the provisions for an appeal after the arbiter’s ruling.

  5. Yeah, it’s the Cowboys. Frank Clark and his sub machines could shoot out ten league office and he’d walk because of the team he plays for. He Andy, who is the next wife beater or murderer you will draft/sign?

  6. Another predetermined outcome. See also bountygate, bullygate, inflategate, and the Zeke suspension.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.