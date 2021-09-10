Lions hire Don Muhlbach as special assistant to football and business operations

Getty Images

Don Muhlbach’s run as the long snapper for the Lions came to an end on his 40th birthday earlier this year and head coach Dan Campbell said he felt like an a—–e for releasing the veteran on that day.

The Lions are making it up to Muhlbach by bringing him back in a new position. The team announced that Muhlbach has been hired as a special assistant. Per the team’s release, Muhlbach will support General Manager Brad Holmes, CEO Rod Wood and Campbell with “various projects across the team’s football and business operations.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to wear the Honolulu Blue and Silver for the past 17 years,” Muhlbach said in a statement. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to remain with this organization that has given me so much. I’m excited about this new chapter of my career and to have the ability to continue working towards the goal of bringing a winning culture to Detroit.”

Muhlbach played 260 games for the Lions before being released. That’s second in franchise history behind kicker Jason Hanson.