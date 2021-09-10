NFL Week One injury report roundup: Carson Wentz set for Colts debut

Getty Images

The first week of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Buccaneers and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Seahawks at Colts

The Seahawks did not issue any injury designations for Sunday’s game.

QB Carson Wentz (foot) practiced fully all week and is set to start in his Colts debut. G Quenton Nelson (foot, back) is questionable after having the same foot surgery as Wentz last month. T Eric Fisher (Achilles), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), and DE Kemoko Turay (groin) have been ruled out while G Danny Pinter (foot) is also listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Texans

CB Tre Herndon (knee) is out for the Jaguars. CB Tyson Campbell (calf) and DE Jordan Smith (knee) are questionable to play in Urban Meyer’s first game as an NFL head coach.

As expected, the Texans have ruled QB Deshaun Watson (not injury related – personal matter) out. CB Lonnie Johnson (thigh) is also out while DE Jonathan Greenard (illness) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (thigh) are considered questionable.

49ers at Lions

QB Trey Lance (finger) is off the 49ers injury report and set to be in uniform on Sunday. WR Jalen Hurd (knee) has been ruled out and he’s likely to be joined on the inactive list by DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) and CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) after they were tagged as doubtful. DT Kevin Givens (hip) is the team’s lone questionable player.

T Taylor Decker (finger) is out for the Lions, which may push first-round pick Penei Sewell to the left side in his NFL debut. DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hip), CB A.J. Parker (shoulder), and DE Nicholas Williams (elbow) have all been listed as questionable.

Jets at Panthers

S Sharrod Neasman (hamstring) is out for Robert Saleh’s debut as the Jets head coach. WR Keelan Cole (knee) and RB La'Mical Perine (foot) are listed as questionable.

WR Shi Smith (shoulder) won’t play, but the rest of the Panthers are expected to be ready for Sunday.

Cardinals at Titans

The Cardinals ruled out LB Dennis Gardeck (knee, hand) and WR Antoine Wesley (illness).

LB David Long (hamstring) is out for the Titans while K Sam Ficken (right groin), TE Tommy Hudson (toe), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring), and WR Josh Reynolds (foot) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Falcons

Neither G Landon Dickerson (knee) nor S Rodney McLeod (knee) are ready to play for the Eagles. LB Davion Taylor (calf) is their only questionable player.

No Falcons players have injury designations this week.

Vikings at Bengals

The Vikings won’t have LB Anthony Barr (knee) or T Christian Darrisaw (groin) on Sunday.

The Bengals ruled CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) out early in the week and have no one else on the injury report.

Chargers at Washington

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) is questionable to play in the opener. S Trey Marshall (ankle) will not play.

Washington has no players on their final injury report of the week.

Steelers at Bills

Steelers LB Alex Highsmith (groin) is listed as questionable.

DT Star Lotulelei (calf) was ruled out by the Bills and WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot) has a chance to play after being listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins have one player with an injury designation. WR Preston Williams (foot) is tagged as questionable.

WR Nelson Agholor (ankle) and S Jalen Mills returned to practice for the Patriots on Friday. They are listed as questionable along with T Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) and LB Ronnie Perkins (shoulder). WR Malcolm Perry (foot) has been ruled out.

Packers at Saints

S Vernon Scott (hamstring) is out for the Packers. DT Tyler Lancaster (back) and LB Za'Darius Smith (back) are listed as questionable.

The Saints placed CB Ken Crawley (hamstring) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (hamstring) on injured reserve after ruling them out for this week. T James Hurst (knee) is listed as questionable.

Browns at Chiefs

The Browns list WR Odell Beckham (knee), and DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness) as questionable for Sunday. S Grant Delpit (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring), and C J.C. Tretter (knee) wound up in the same category while T Michael Dunn (back) and LB Tony Fields (illness) have been ruled out.

DE Frank Clark (hamstring) and DT Derrick Nnadi (hip) drew questionable tags from the Chiefs, but the biggest question for the AFC West club is whether S Tyrann Mathieu will be cleared to return from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to play. C Austin Blythe (abdomen) has been ruled out.

Broncos at Giants

Broncos LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) is listed as questionable and the Broncos are otherwise free of injury issues.

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is listed as questionable, but all signs point to him playing. CB Adoree' Jackson (ankle) is also questionable and TE Evan Engram (calf) has been ruled out.

Bears at Rams

DT Eddie Goldman (knee, ankle) didn’t practice all week and isn’t expected to play after being listed as doubtful. S Deon Bush (shoulder), S Tashaun Gipson (back), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), S Eddie Jackson (wrist), LB Khalil Mack (groin), WR Darnell Mooney (back), LB Robert Quinn (back), and LS Patrick Scales (ankle) are all listed as questionable.

WR Ben Skowronek (forearm) is listed as doubtful and the only player on the Rams injury report.